    Corded Microphone

    SBCMD110/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      This durable microphone with integrated windshield can liven up every karaoke occasion.

        Karaoke

        • Black

        25 mm diaphragm picks up every detail for superb sound

        The superb quality of the microphone's active diaphragm ensures you always get faithful, crisp sound reproduction.

        Omni-directional design picks up sound from all directions

        This microphone's sensor is equally sensitive to sound from all directions.

        Windshield improves sound quality by preventing noise

        The integrated windshield prevents disturbing noises from gusts of wind or breathing too close to the microphone.

        A 1.5 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

        The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          6  cm
          Height
          24  cm
          Weight
          0.12  kg
          Width
          6.5  cm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          100 - 10,000  Hz
          Impedance
          600 ohm
          Polar pattern
          Omni-directional
          Sensitivity microphone
          -80 dB +/- 3 dB
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 m
          Connector
          3.5 - 6.3 mm mono

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 10101 67526 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          30.6  cm
          Width
          8.5  cm
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.195  kg
          Gross weight
          0.27  kg
          Tare weight
          0.075  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 10101 87387 9
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          55.3  cm
          Width
          33.8  cm
          Height
          34.3  cm
          Net weight
          4.68  kg
          Gross weight
          8  kg
          Tare weight
          3.32  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 10101 87386 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          32  cm
          Width
          26.8  cm
          Height
          15.3  cm
          Net weight
          1.17  kg
          Gross weight
          1.78  kg
          Tare weight
          0.61  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Microphone adapter plug
        • Detachable microphone cable

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

