    SBCRP520/00
      Puts you back in charge of your TV

      The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6).

      The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6).

      The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6).

      The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6).

        Puts you back in charge of your TV

        2-in-1 remote for your TV, VCR or DVD player/recorder.

        Replace two separate remote controls with one robust unit that'll operate your TV and VCR or DVD, regardless of the brand or model.

        Ready for use with Philips equipment

        If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

        Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

        No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

        For questions and assistance call our URC service line

        If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

        Fast menu access to functions like set-up and text TV

        The important functions like set-up menu and text TV have clearly labelled, dedicated keys to make operating your equipment easier.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Copy key function
          Yes
          Language support
          GB/F
          Languages in manual
          GB/F/E/D/NL/I/P/S/FIN
          Number of keys
          46
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Regulatory Approvals
          CE Mark
          Splash-proof
          Yes
          Teletext enhancements
          Fast text
          TV functions
          • Programme up/down
          • Volume up/down, mute
          • Power/standby
          • Digit keys
          • AV selection, external
          • Menu Control
          • Colour/Brightness control
          • Teletext keys
          • Fast text keys
          • Previous programme
          • 16:9
          VCR functions
          • Transport keys (6)
          • Showview, VCR plus
          • Menu Control

        • Accessories

          Battery
          2 x 1.5 V Battery R06/AA

        • Dimensions

          Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
          148 x 280 x 28 mm
          Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
          290 x 190 x 155

        • Power

          Battery lifetime
          12 month

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          7 m
          Transmission angle
          90  degree
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          IR protocol
          RC5 and RC6

