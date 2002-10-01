  • 2 year warranty

    • Home Cinema was never easier Home Cinema was never easier Home Cinema was never easier
      Home Cinema was never easier

        Home Cinema was never easier

        Control 6 home cinema devices with just 1 unit

        Make operating your home cinema easier than ever with just one easy-to-use unit that'll operate your TV, VCR, DVD, satellite receiver, digital set-top box, CD player and amplifier regardless of the brand or model. Enjoy one-touch convenience when watching your favourite movies.

        Macro for turning all your devices with one touch

        Benefit from ‘one-touch’ convenience by creating your own macros that perform any sequence of commands from a single button. Just imagine, turning the TV on, setting the surround sound and starting the movie rolling with just one touch!

        Timer function operates the equipment at a preset time

        You'll never have to miss your favourite show again. Simply set the timer to switch on the TV at the time the programme starts. It's programmable for any device.

        Fast menu access to functions like set-up and text TV

        The important functions like set-up menu and text TV have clearly labelled, dedicated keys to make operating your equipment easier.

        Learning capability copies functions from original remotes

        To have all the functions of your original remote available you can copy the signal transmitted from the original remote. It is then stored in the memory of the Universal remote control.

        Ready for use with Philips equipment

        If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

        Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

        No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

        For questions and assistance call our URC service line

        If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight colour
          Green
          Copy key function
          Yes
          Language support
          GB/F/D/NL
          Regulatory Approvals
          CE Mark
          Splash-proof
          Yes
          Teletext enhancements
          Fast text
          Tilt
          Tilt sensor
          Supported devices
          • TV
          • VCR
          • DVD
          • SAT
          • CABLE
          • CD/MD
          • RECEIVER
          • AMP
          Number of keys
          39
          Pre-programmed for Philips
          Yes
          Installation steps
          2
          Hands-free autosearch
          Yes
          Simple system setup
          Yes
          TV functions
          • Programme up/down
          • Volume up/down, mute
          • Power/standby
          • Digit keys
          • AV selection, external
          • Menu Control
          • Colour/Brightness control
          • Teletext keys
          • Fast text keys
          • Previous programme
          • Sleep/timer
          • 16:9
          • Guide, info
          VCR functions
          • Transport keys (6)
          • Showview, VCR plus
          • Menu Control
          DVD functions
          • Transport keys
          • System menu control
          • Disc menu control
          • Digit keys
          SAT/CBL functions
          • Digit keys
          • Menu Control
          • Guide, info
          • Favourites
          • Text functions
          Languages in manual
          GB/F/D/NL/E/P/I/S/DN/N/FIN/GR

        • Accessories

          Battery
          Yes, 1.5 V Battery AA LR6

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          140  mm
          Box height
          50  mm
          Box width
          295  mm
          Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
          303 x 148 x 158
          Materials
          Recycled PET A
          Master carton quantity
          3

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA/LR6 Alkaline
          Number of batteries
          3
          Battery lifetime
          8

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Learning IR codes
          Yes
          Learning frequency range
          Up to 78 kHz and 455 kHz
          Transmitting LEDs
          2
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          Over 300
          Carrier frequency range
          24–55 kHz
          Transmission angle
          90  degree

        • RF Capabilities

          Frequency (MHz)
          433

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

