Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Pre-recorded natural sounds
The Philips cradle player plays your own recorded voice, pre-recorded natural sounds or a lullaby to help comfort your baby as he settles down to sleep. The softly glowing night light provides an orientation point and reassures your baby.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pre-recorded natural sounds
The Philips cradle player plays your own recorded voice, pre-recorded natural sounds or a lullaby to help comfort your baby as he settles down to sleep. The softly glowing night light provides an orientation point and reassures your baby.
Pre-recorded natural sounds
The Philips cradle player plays your own recorded voice, pre-recorded natural sounds or a lullaby to help comfort your baby as he settles down to sleep. The softly glowing night light provides an orientation point and reassures your baby.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pre-recorded natural sounds
The Philips cradle player plays your own recorded voice, pre-recorded natural sounds or a lullaby to help comfort your baby as he settles down to sleep. The softly glowing night light provides an orientation point and reassures your baby.
Cradle Player
Philips shop price
Total:
Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.
Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.
Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently to sleep.
Set the playing time you want by selecting the desired playing time.