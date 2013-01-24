Home
    Cradle Player

    SBCSC150/86
    Pre-recorded natural sounds
      Cradle Player

      SBCSC150/86
      Pre-recorded natural sounds

      The Philips cradle player plays your own recorded voice, pre-recorded natural sounds or a lullaby to help comfort your baby as he settles down to sleep. The softly glowing night light provides an orientation point and reassures your baby.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Pre-recorded natural sounds

        Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

        Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

        Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

        Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.

        Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep

        Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently to sleep.

        Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

        Set the playing time you want by selecting the desired playing time.

