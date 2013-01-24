Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Baby Food Thermometer

    SBCSC201/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Baby's food always just right! Baby's food always just right! Baby's food always just right!
      -{discount-value}

      Baby Food Thermometer

      SBCSC201/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Baby's food always just right!

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives a quick, accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Baby Food Thermometer

      Baby's food always just right!

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives a quick, accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Baby's food always just right!

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives a quick, accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Baby Food Thermometer

      Baby's food always just right!

      Digital Baby Food Thermometer you can rely on for your child's health and safety. Gives a quick, accurate measurement so baby food is never too hot.

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Baby Food Thermometer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Baby's food always just right!

        Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

        Never too hot, never too cold — the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

        Fits every kind of bottle, including oval, round and 'wide-necks'

        The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.

        Allows boiling or sterilising without damaging electronics

        By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the soother, you can safely sterilise or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          Battery
          User Manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR41
          Number of batteries
          2
          Operating time on battery
          600  hr
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Humidity
          Waterproof up to 1.5 m
          Operating temperature range
          32-45C (90-110F)  °C
          Accuracy
          +/-0.2C
          Measurement time
          10  s

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount