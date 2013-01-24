Home
      This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.

      This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.

      This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.

        For home and car use — special adapter included!

        Allows the appliance to be used in every car

        A bottle warmer with car adapter that can heat baby's food in the car. This way you can maintain the feeding cycle and routine of your baby even while travelling.

        Temperature control system maintains the ideal temperature

        The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.

        Overheat protection stops baby's food ever getting too hot

        To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.

        Uses the latest PTC heating technology for a safe product

        The controlled heating process incorporating a PTC heating element and two sensors is ideal for consistently heating food and keeping it warm.

        Double insulated for use anywhere in the home

        With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where an earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.

        Fits every kind of bottle, including oval, round and 'wide-necks'

        The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.

        Short bottles and jars are easily lifted out

        Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.

        Allows precise temperature setting at the required level.

        With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Power on indication
          Yes
          Ready indicator
          Yes
          Fits all bottles
          All baby bottles and jar types

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          220-240/12 V car adapter
          Power consumption
          80/90  W

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          8-15 minutes (home-car)
          Safety Classification
          Class 2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

