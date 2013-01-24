Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For home and car use — special adapter included!
This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For home and car use — special adapter included!
This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.
For home and car use — special adapter included!
This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For home and car use — special adapter included!
This double-insulated bottle warmer quickly warms milk to the ideal temperature and its handy car adapter means you can stick to regular feeding times, even on the move.
Baby Bottle Warmer
Total:
A bottle warmer with car adapter that can heat baby's food in the car. This way you can maintain the feeding cycle and routine of your baby even while travelling.
The latest heating technology incorporates a PTC heating element, and two sensors ensure that the water in the beaker quickly reaches the ideal temperature and maintain it at a safe level that won't burn your baby's mouth with food or milk that is too hot.
To avoid the danger of accidently burning your baby's mouth, the automatic switch-off ensures that the food does not get too hot.
The controlled heating process incorporating a PTC heating element and two sensors is ideal for consistently heating food and keeping it warm.
With your safety and convenience in mind, the double insulated bottle warmer is designed to be used in every room in the house, not just where an earthed mains socket is available. There are no exposed metal parts that can become live.
The product is designed in such a way that bottles and jars of all kinds of sizes and shapes fit in.
Even short bottles and jars are easily removed from the bottle warmer thanks to the handy lifting handle.
With the Click-step temperature setting you can adjust the setting to suit the different types of food and bottles and jars you want to heat up.
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Technical specifications