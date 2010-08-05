Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Magic Theatre

    SBCSC940/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 6 different images to suit your child's age 6 different images to suit your child's age 6 different images to suit your child's age
      -{discount-value}

      Magic Theatre

      SBCSC940/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      6 different images to suit your child's age

      Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Magic Theatre

      6 different images to suit your child's age

      Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

      6 different images to suit your child's age

      Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Magic Theatre

      6 different images to suit your child's age

      Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Magic Theatre

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        6 different images to suit your child's age

        Choose slides for various stages in your baby's development

        With high-contrast shapes for newborn babies, vivid colours and forms for babies up to 6 months old and recognisable objects for older babies, there's a set of images that will appeal to your baby. The shapes stimulate visual development as well as help your baby fall gently to sleep.

        Soothing pre-recorded sounds of nature

        Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.

        Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

        Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.

        Projects gently rotating images on the wall or ceiling

        The relaxing movement of the projected images helps your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.

        Complies with all relevant toy standards for child safety

        As it complies with the strictest toy standards with careful attention paid to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.

        Adjust the playing time according to your baby's needs

        Set the playing time you want by selecting the desired playing time.

        Bring bedtime stories to life by drawing your own slides

        Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.

        Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

        Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made of flexible plastic.

        Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

        The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Recording

          Pre-recorded sounds
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of light
          Yes
          Gentle fade out of sound
          Yes
          Programmable timers
          5-8-10 min
          Number of slides included
          6
          Spare slides
          2
          Rotation of images
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          User Manual

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA
          Number of batteries
          4
          Operating time on battery
          4  hr
          Removable/replaceable
          Yes
          Batteries included
          No

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EU and USA Toy regulation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount