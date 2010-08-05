Search terms
6 different images to suit your child's age
Make bedtime a special moment for you and your child. By projecting soothing images suited to your baby's age on the wall or ceiling, you stimulate your child's aural and visual development!
Magic Theatre
With high-contrast shapes for newborn babies, vivid colours and forms for babies up to 6 months old and recognisable objects for older babies, there's a set of images that will appeal to your baby. The shapes stimulate visual development as well as help your baby fall gently to sleep.
Natural sounds like the sea, a heartbeat and running water are both reassuring and sleep-inducing for your baby. Choose the sound that is most comforting for your baby.
Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.
The relaxing movement of the projected images helps your child fall asleep while stimulating visual development.
As it complies with the strictest toy standards with careful attention paid to responsible design, this product is safe for your child to play with.
Set the playing time you want by selecting the desired playing time.
Add a fun dimension to fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and stimulate your child's creativity by creating your own slides with a waterproof pen and the blanks provided.
Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made of flexible plastic.
The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.
