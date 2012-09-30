  • 2 year warranty

    Portable speaker

    SBM100WHI/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      Portable speaker

      SBM100WHI/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Your all-in-one portable speaker

      Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours. See all benefits

      Portable speaker

      Portable speaker

      Your all-in-one portable speaker

      Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours. See all benefits

        Your all-in-one portable speaker

        Easy playback from MicroSD Card

        Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

        Built-in Digital FM radio

        Digital Radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

        1.5 W RMS output power

        This system has 1.5 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        wOOx™ Loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

        wOOx™ technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise bass without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones to this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          1.4  inch
          Height
          7.1  cm
          Height
          2.8  inch
          Weight
          0.104  kg
          Weight
          0.229  lb
          Width
          10.7  cm
          Width
          4.2  inch

        • Left/Right speakers

          Speaker driver
          1 x wOOx driver, 1 x 1.5" Full range
          Driver power range
          0-5 W x 1
          Frequency range
          100 Hz-20 kHz

        • Audio systems

          Sound enhancement
          wOOx technology
          Audio power amplifier
          Class "AB" digital amplifier
          Output power in total
          1.5 W RMS (maximum)
          Frequency range
          20 Hz-20 kHz
          Signal/Noise ratio
          > 70 dB
          THD
          < 1%
          Input sensitivity
          600 mV

        • Audio Playback

          Audio supported format
          MP3
          Playback Media
          MicroSD card
          Playback mode
          • Play and Pause
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Next/previous track search

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes
          Headphone out
          Yes
          USB charging
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          for charging
          3.5-mm jack antenna
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Built-in lithium
          Music play time
          6  hr

