Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SBM100WHI/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.
White
Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Safiiri
21/04/2015
Suomi
Kätevä äänentuottaja
Ostin laitteen ilman suurempia odotuksia ajatelleen sitä lähinnä kännykän lisäkaiuttimeksi Spotifyn kuuntelemiseksi. Laite yllätti positiivisesti. Soundi on hyvä. Laitoin muistikortin täyteen Chill Out taustamusiikkia, ja se ominaisuus toimii erinomaisesti. Radio on herkkä, joskin virittäminen ilman taajuusnäyttöä on haasteensa. Tämäkin ratkaisu toimii jos kuuntelet lähinnä yhtä kanavaa.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100WHI kannettava kaiutin
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100WHI kannettava kaiutin