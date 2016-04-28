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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM130ORG/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via USB/MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.

See all benefits

Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • Orange

  • USB

Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Built-in rechargeable battery

Compact and mobile

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

28/04/2016

España

España

Muy bueno

Producto que tiene todo, auxiliar, radio digital, usb, memoria miscrosd. Sería excelente si tuviera bluetooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Altavoz portátil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM130ORG Altavoz portátil

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