Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SBM130ORG/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via USB/MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.
Orange
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Argentinitis
28/04/2016
España
Muy bueno
Producto que tiene todo, auxiliar, radio digital, usb, memoria miscrosd. Sería excelente si tuviera bluetooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Altavoz portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130ORG Altavoz portátil