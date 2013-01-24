  • 2 year warranty

      -{discount-value}

      MultiLife Battery charger

      SCB1490NB/12

      Fully charges your batteries overnight

      The Philips Value charger keeps up with your daily need for power and is exceptional value. Thanks to the simplicity of its design, this charger fits in every corner of your home perfectly.

        Fully charges your batteries overnight

        With this Value charger

        • Value

        Reverse polarity protection for correct battery installation

        Reverse polarity protection ensures correct battery installation in the charger preventing the batteries from being charged or damaged.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power Input

          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Power supply
          Direct plug-in from the mains

        • Charging and Control

          Charging indicators
          LED
          Control functions
          wrong polarity

        • Power

          Battery capacity
          4 x AA 2100 mAh
          Batteries included
          Yes
          Power supply
          220-240 V

        • Green Specifications

          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          • Pb free
          Packaging material
          PET

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.84  kg
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          39.1  cm
          Net weight
          1.28  kg
          Tare weight
          0.56  kg
          Width
          21.8  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 60671 5
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Depth
          8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.36  kg
          Height
          25.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.32  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg
          Width
          10  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 60671 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Soother

