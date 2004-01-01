Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

      Avent Connected SCD923/26 Connected Baby Monitor

      SCD974/26

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Baby monitors

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      Connected SCD923/26 Connected Baby Monitor
      - {discount-value}

      Connected SCD923/26 Connected Baby Monitor

      total

      recurring payment

      Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

      Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

      Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyses millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep status and breathing rate updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

      Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

      Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

      Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400 m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

      Protects your family's privacy

      Protects your family's privacy

      Know that your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app, so all of the data and imagery are protected.

      Helps you interpret your baby's cries

      Helps you interpret your baby's cries

      Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.

      Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

      Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

      At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your baby's bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate, and get help interpreting cries.

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      Enjoy an ultra-clear view of your baby day and night thanks to the full HD camera on our Baby Unit with night vision. Whether you're at work or thinking about them at midnight, you'll always be able see the tiniest of wriggles.

      Understand your baby's sleep schedule

      Understand your baby's sleep schedule

      Our premium monitor automatically logs every sleep, generating insights and helping you better understand sleep states and wake windows. With historical sleep stats from the past 30 days visualised in handy graphs, you'll also be in the know about sleep regressions and other changes to your baby's sleep schedule.

      Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

      Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

      Comfort your little one with tranquil tracks, natural soothing sounds or white noise. From garden birdsong to classic lullabies and even your own voice recordings, our monitor has all the sounds you need to gently lull your baby into slumber.

      Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

      Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

      Our Baby Unit comes with a built-in nightlight and room thermometer to make sure that the room looks and feels just right. It's easy to control the nightlight with the Parent Unit or app. And if the room becomes too warm or cold, you'll receive personalised notifications.

      Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

      Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

      Use your voice to soothe your little one while listening to them at the same time. Our talk back feature makes it easy to comfort your baby without entering the room.

      Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

      Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

      Our rechargeable Parent unit has up to 12 hours of runtime*** so keeping an eye on your little one can easily fit into your routine. Day and night.

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.