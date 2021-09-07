2 year warranty
Lets your baby's skin breathe
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
0–6m
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Understand product reviews
4.7
of 5
682
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Sara222
07/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for teething
My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Banana23433
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have
Pros
Comes in case , love the feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Momof4babies1
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great little dummies
I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them
Pros
Brilliant, soft, soothing
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use