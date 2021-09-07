I have got to say my little girl absolutely loved this dummies after only taking one certain brand. We could not have used and tested these at a better time, my little girl has just been teething resulting in dribbling more resulting in mouth ulcers which were around her lips and her chin. She used these for comfort as her normal ones was causing moisture to stay on her lips/chin making them sore. The open areas of these dummies allowed her skin to breath and they feel really soft to the touch. Would strongly recommend and the handy little sterilisation case is fantastic and easy to use keeps them safe when out and about also.