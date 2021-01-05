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Philips Avent ultra air soother
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User manual
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Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
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