2 year warranty
Extra-firm teat
Orthodontic and BPA free
2 pack
18 M+
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
4.7
of 5
308
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nTigerka
03/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Gisele35
01/08/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Must have for mums
It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
mayainfluencer
30/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product.
I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.
Pros
Air flow, design,
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.