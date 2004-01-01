Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avent SCF358/02 Fast bottle warmer

    SCF358/02
    Avent
    • -{discount-value}

      Avent SCF358/02 Fast bottle warmer

      SCF358/02

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Baby bottle warmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SCF358/02 Fast bottle warmer

        SCF358/02 Fast bottle warmer

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

        Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

        Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

        Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

        When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

        Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

        Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

        Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.