2 year warranty
With glow-in-the dark button
Orthodontic and BPA free
2 pack
6-18 M
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
4.7
of 5
343
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
NB13
03/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect for my daughter
A great pair of dummies which glow in the dark so brightly so perfect for hunting for in the middle of the night! Comes in a great little box for convenient when it comes to sterilising the dummies
Pros
Quick and simple to sterilise
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Que560
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect for finding in the night
Everything about the air soother was perfect the handy little pot they came in which doubled up as a steriliser was perfect for using when out and about.my grand daughter took to these soothers well. After a small charge up in sunlight during the day they were perfect for finding in the middle of the night on the dreaded lost dummy moment. I would definitely purchase these again and recommend them to friends and family.
Pros
Easy to find in the night
Cons
Remembering to put in sunlight during the day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Jezicarabbit
01/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Well made and a thumbs up from my daughter!
Really nicely made dummies. They have a matt like coating which feels nice. My daughter had no problem using these at all and accepted them straight away. We had no problems with sore lips or mouth at all. The carry case is a great idea and it’s to easy to sterilise them in the microwave. I also love the designs on them too, really cute!
Pros
Air flow, travel case, overall feel and build
Cons
Aren’t any I found!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.