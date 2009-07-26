  • 2 year warranty

      Communication made easy

      The Philips communication kit makes communication easy while you are on the go. Simple yet functional, it ensures you will always be in control of your communications.

        Communication made easy

        Easy connection via USB to your PC or Laptop

        USB Plug and Play means that the device conforms to USB standards and is recognised by the PC or Laptop. This makes plugging in USB devices quick and simple.

        Technical Specifications

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          • Microsoft Windows Vista

        • Connectivity

          PC Link
          USB interface
          Plug and Play
          Yes
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Net weight
          0.075  kg
          Gross weight
          0.208  kg
          Tare weight
          0.133  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47454 6
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          23.8  cm
          Width
          15.4  cm
          Height
          20.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.3  kg
          Gross weight
          1.165  kg
          Tare weight
          0.865  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 51009 1
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Sensitivity microphone
          80–15,000 Hz, -42+/-3 dB

