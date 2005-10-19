  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    TV antenna

    SDV2230/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Receive digital TV Receive digital TV Receive digital TV
      -{discount-value}

      TV antenna

      SDV2230/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Receive digital TV

      This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      TV antenna

      Receive digital TV

      This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

      Receive digital TV

      This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      TV antenna

      Receive digital TV

      This 18 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your set-top box. Single dipole with bottom loaded coil provides increased range and performance so you can receive the signal you need to watch digital TV. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        TV antenna

        TV antenna

        Total:

        Receive digital TV

        with this 18 dB amplified antenna

        • UHF
        • Indoor
        • 18 dB amplified

        18 dB amplification for extended reception

        18 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Bottom-loaded coil extends reception range

        The bottom-loaded coil enhances the effectiveness of the single dipole design for an extended reception range.

        Single dipole with tilt for improved reception

        The single dipole with tilt is a simple, single element design that receives both horizontal and vertical broadcast signals. As signals may be either horizontally or vertically polarised, it is important to be able to adjust for both.

        Weighted base for excellent physical stability

        The weighted base stabilises the antenna's position so you enjoy more positioning choices.

        Sleek design lines compliment today's new TVs

        Simple, elegant design lines compliment today's new TVs.

        Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

        Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          UHF
          Antenna cable length
          150  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          18  dB

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Green
          Set Top Box
          5.5 V from Set Top Box
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.22  kg
          Gross weight
          0.410  kg
          Tare weight
          0.072  kg
          Net weight
          0.338  kg
          Product width
          67  mm
          Product height
          375  mm
          Product thickness
          90  mm

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02437 7
          Gross weight
          0.410  kg
          Tare weight
          0.075  kg
          Net weight
          0.338  kg
          Length
          419  mm
          Width
          83  mm
          Height
          80  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96529 3
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          2.960  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5  kg
          Net weight
          2.460  kg
          Length
          538  mm
          Width
          98  mm
          Height
          445  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.