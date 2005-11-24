  • 2 year warranty

      Receive digital TV and FM signals

      This 45 dB amplified antenna is designed to work with your digital set top box and can also receive analogue TV and FM signals. Because of the flat panel design, the antenna will pick up the signal you need to watch digital television.

      TV antenna

      Receive digital TV and FM signals

      Receive digital TV and FM signals

        Receive digital TV and FM signals

        with this 45 dB amplified antenna

        • UHF/VHF/FM
        • Indoor
        • 45 dB amplified

        45 dB adjustable amplification

        45 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Sleek design lines compliment today's new TVs

        Simple, elegant design lines compliment today's new TVs.

        Touch control with LED signal

        Easy touch control increases or decreases amplification strength. It also confirms amplification strength at a glance.

        UHF flat panel array for improved reception

        The highly efficient UHF flat panel array offers improved reception over conventional loop antennas. Due to the flat design, the antenna concentrates the signal for better reception.

        Low noise amplification maintains signal quality

        Together with the adjustable amplification, low noise amplification ensures you of a great reception range and improves the quality of your signal.

        VHF/FM dipoles for expanded reception

        VHF/FM dipoles, commonly know as "rabbit ears", allow you to receive TV programmes broadcast on the VHF spectrum and radio broadcast on the FM spectrum. Extending and manipulating the dipoles brings in optimum signals.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • VHF
          • FM
          Antenna cable length
          2 m  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          45  dB

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Green
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          1.  kg
          Gross weight
          1.605  kg
          Tare weight
          0.200  kg
          Net weight
          1.405  kg
          Product width
          240  mm
          Product height
          230  mm
          Product thickness
          150  mm

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02446 9
          Gross weight
          1.605  kg
          Tare weight
          0.200  kg
          Net weight
          1.405  kg
          Length
          180  mm
          Width
          247  mm
          Height
          320  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96303 9
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          6.920  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5  kg
          Net weight
          6.420  kg
          Length
          664  mm
          Width
          324  mm
          Height
          259  mm

