    TV antenna

    SDV5120/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide an improved reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits

        Enjoy improved digital reception

        also works with analogue reception

        • HDTV/UHF/VHF/FM
        • Indoor
        • 36 dB amplified

        Adjustable gain control

        Allows you to easily improve reception range

        Boost your signal with up to 36 dB amplification

        Up to 36 dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.

        Low noise amplification

        Provides noise free HDTV reception

        Tilt and swivel positioning

        330° radius with 120° tilt allows UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal

        Optional DC power supply

        Portable indoor antenna for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. 220 V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Aerial Output
          75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
          Tuner bands
          • UHF
          • FM
          • VHF
          Antenna cable length
          180  cm
          Gain (antenna + amplifier)
          36  dB

        • Power

          Power LED indicator
          Blue
          Power Adapter
          Included

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          User Manual

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          42.5  cm
          Width
          23.7  cm
          Height
          42.1  cm
          Net weight
          3.66  kg
          Gross weight
          6.016  kg
          Tare weight
          2.356  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47886 5
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          36.8  cm
          Width
          22.3  cm
          Depth
          6.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.61  kg
          Gross weight
          0.867  kg
          Tare weight
          0.257  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 44866 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box

