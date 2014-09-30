Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Enjoy enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide the best reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide the best reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits
Enjoy enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide the best reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy enhanced digital performance
This amplified antenna with a low noise amplifier and variable gain control was designed to provide the best reception for Digital and Analogue broadcasts. Powered by 230-240 V or 12 V DC it is ideal for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. See all benefits
TV antenna
Total:
Allows you to easily improve reception range
Up to 39dB amplification boosts weak signals, expanding your reception range and allowing you to receive more signals over a greater distance.
Provides noise free HDTV reception
330° radius with 120° tilt allows UHF element to be adjusted for maximum signal
Portable indoor antenna for use in the home, on a boat, in a caravan or in a camper. 220 V AC (included) or 12V DC (not included)
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Accessories
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.