Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Shaver series 7000

    Shaving heads

    SH70/50
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

      SH70/50
      Find support for this product

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £48.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories
      Shaver series 7000

      Shaver series 7000

      Shaving heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        • GentlePrecision blades
        • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW77xx
        Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

        Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

        SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Series 7000 Shaver (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

        GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

        GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

        The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

        Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

        Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock anticlockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Reset your shaver to new

        To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Technical Specifications

          • Shaving heads

            Fits product type
            Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
            Shaving heads per packaging
            3

          • Cleaning

            Usage
            Use cleaning spray HQ110

          Get support for this product

          Go to consumer care

          Find a spare part or an accessory

          Go to parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount