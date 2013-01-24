Home
    Notebook accessory combo

    SHB6111/10
    • Wireless music and Internet calls Wireless music and Internet calls Wireless music and Internet calls
      Bluetooth

      Enjoy PC music, video and VoIP calls wirelessly in digital stereo quality reproduced on 32 mm neodymium speakers. The adjustable OptiFit neckband delivers ultimate wearing comfort. Upgrade your PC with the included USB Bluetooth adapter.

        Wireless music and Internet calls

        For PC music and VoIP

        Includes USB Bluetooth music/voice adapter

        The included USB Bluetooth adapter adds Bluetooth wireless technology to your PC or Notebook. With this, you can listen to music from your PC or have wireless VoIP calls. The adapter comes with all the necessary software pre-loaded, so there is no need to install any software on your PC.

        FullSound-enhanced music

        What is music without heart and soul? During the recording and compression of digital music details and dynamics of the live music get lost. FullSound is a smart algorithm, running on a powerful chip inside the headset. It improves the quality of your music and restores the music's original dynamics, stereo effects, bass and treble to reveal previously unheard detail without distortion. FullSound is enabled out of the box, and can be turned off and on.

        EverClear technology for clear calls

        Phone calls are often made in noisy environments, leading to difficulty in understanding conversations. With this headset, Everclear Technology digitally filters out noise, so a clear voice signal is received and sent out for crystal-clear calls. It also recognises the change if you enter a loud environment and adapts the headset volume accordingly.

        Bluetooth® Stereo (A2DP compliant)

        This Philips device fully supports Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP). A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) compliance enables this headset to receive stereo music from any Bluetooth device that is A2DP compliant. Therefore you can use this headset with any compatible mobile phone, PC, Bluetooth adapter, MP3 player etc. that supports A2DP.

        Bluetooth HSP/HFP compliant - Universal

        Bluetooth is a cable replacement technology. Bluetooth is a global standard, so Bluetooth devices of different manufacturers can interoperate using shared Bluetooth profiles. HSP (Handset Profile) and HFP (Hands-free Profile) are the profiles required for typical Bluetooth headset operations. If your mobile phone is compliant to HSP or HFP (like virtually any Bluetooth-enabled phone) this headset will work with it. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. is under licence.

        OptiFit neckband

        With the OptiFit neckband, you can easily adjust the headset while you are wearing it for a comfortable, personalised fit. It features a flexible hinge and adjustable soft ear loops and places the speakers at the optimum angle to your ear for maximum sound performance.

        SwitchStream - never miss a beat, never miss a call.

        With SwitchStream you will hear a ringtone in your Philips wireless headphones when you are receiving a call on your Bluetooth-enabled phone. You can then pick up the call from your headset and return to your music after ending the call. Never miss a beat, never miss a call.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Hands-free
          • Headset
          Bluetooth version
          2.0+EDR
          Maximum range
          up to 33 feet/10  m

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Switch between call and music
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Voice dial
          • Last number redial
          • Call Transfer
          • Microphone mute
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Battery weight
          8.8 g
          Music play time
          14  hr
          Standby time
          300 hr
          Talk time
          14 hr

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Quick Start Guide

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.1292  kg
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          19.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.4458  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6834  kg
          Width
          18.4  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 42550 0
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          5.038  kg
          Height
          48  cm
          Length
          39.3  cm
          Net weight
          1.7832  kg
          Tare weight
          3.2548  kg
          Width
          21  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 42549 4
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.3208  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.1486  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1722  kg
          Width
          17.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 42548 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Height
          15  cm
          Weight
          0.0578  kg
          Width
          15  cm

