Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE2634/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Colour Match Colour Match Colour Match
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE2634/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Match

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-and-ear-bud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Colour Match

        Distinctive colour for matching

        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 42668 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          0.315  kg
          Height
          8.1  cm
          Length
          21  cm
          Net weight
          0.084  kg
          Tare weight
          0.231  kg
          Width
          18.7  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 42669 9
          Number of consumer packages
          96
          Gross weight
          6  kg
          Height
          36.4  cm
          Length
          44.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.344  kg
          Tare weight
          4.656  kg
          Width
          39.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 42667 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.03  kg
          Height
          17.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.014  kg
          Tare weight
          0.016  kg
          Width
          5.3  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item