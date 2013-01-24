Home
      Colour Tunes

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Tunes

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      Colour Tunes

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

      In-Ear Headphones

      Colour Tunes

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound.

        Colour Tunes

        Distinctive colour for matching

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.193  kg
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Length
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.042  kg
          Tare weight
          0.151  kg
          Width
          11  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47864 3
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.596  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Length
          46.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.672  kg
          Tare weight
          2.924  kg
          Width
          24.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47869 8
          Number of consumer packages
          96

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.025  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.007  kg
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Width
          3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 47859 9
          Number of products included
          1

            Be the first to review this item