    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE2850/00
    Extra Bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE2850/00
      Extra Bass

      In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and in-cord control for adjusting the volume level.

        In-Ear Headphones

        Extra Bass

        In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and in-cord control for adjusting the volume level.

        Extra Bass

        In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and in-cord control for adjusting the volume level.

          In-Ear Headphones

          Extra Bass

          In-ear headphones with a perfectly balanced, natural sound and in-cord control for adjusting the volume level.

            In-Ear Headphones

            In-Ear Headphones

            Extra Bass

            for powerful sound

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

            Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

            Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

            The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

            Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

            This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

            In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

            Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Acoustic system
              Open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Frequency response
              12 - 22,000  Hz
              Voice coil
              Copper
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              106 dB
              Speaker diameter
              15 mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              Two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.0 m
              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Finishing of connector
              Nickel-plated
              Type of cable
              Copper

            • Convenience

              Volume control
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Carrying case
              Yes

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              3  cm
              Gross weight
              0.066  kg
              Height
              17.7  cm
              Net weight
              0.031  kg
              Tare weight
              0.035  kg
              Width
              10  cm

            • Outer Box

              Gross weight
              9.6  kg
              Height
              50  cm
              Net weight
              2.976  kg
              Tare weight
              6.624  kg
              Width
              38.1  cm
              Length
              38.3  cm

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.526  kg
              Height
              11.8  cm
              Length
              18.4  cm
              Net weight
              0.396  kg
              Tare weight
              0.13  kg
              Width
              18  cm

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Case
            • Control

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

