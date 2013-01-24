Home
      These in-ear headphones deliver natural and balanced harmony in your music. Convenient in-line volume control and a handy carrying case complete the package to make life simple.

        Balanced sound

        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

        Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

        This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

        Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          12 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          15  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          nickel plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0553  kg
          Gross weight
          0.067  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0117  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47848 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          50.6  cm
          Width
          45.5  cm
          Height
          58.2  cm
          Net weight
          5.3088  kg
          Gross weight
          11.64  kg
          Tare weight
          6.3312  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47852 0
          Number of consumer packages
          96

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          24.5  cm
          Width
          21.3  cm
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.3318  kg
          Gross weight
          0.639  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3072  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 47850 6
          Number of consumer packages
          6

