    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3000WT/10
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3000WT/10
      Extra bass

      With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these ear bud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps ensure many hours of comfort.

        Extra bass

        With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these ear bud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps ensure many hours of comfort. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these ear bud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps ensure many hours of comfort. See all benefits

          Extra bass

          With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these ear bud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Ergonomic design with slim rubberised caps ensure many hours of comfort. See all benefits

            Extra bass

            Unique slim cap design for ergo fit

            • White
            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

            Slim cap ear bud design for best comfort fit

            Slim cap ear bud design for best comfort fit

            The slim cap is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear securely and comfortably for ear bud lovers.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

            Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

            Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

            The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

            Technical Specifications

            • Product dimensions

              Width
              1.65  cm
              Height
              2.3  cm
              Depth
              1.5  cm
              Weight
              0.0118  kg

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              copper
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              12 - 22,000  Hz
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              115  dB
              Speaker diameter
              15  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              nickel plated
              Type of cable
              copper

            • Packaging dimensions

              Type of shelf placement
              Soother
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Width
              5  cm
              Depth
              2.5  cm
              Net weight
              0.0118  kg
              Gross weight
              0.026  kg
              Tare weight
              0.0142  kg
              EAN
              69 23410 71144 8
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Soother

            • Outer Carton

              Length
              33  cm
              Width
              19.1  cm
              Height
              14  cm
              Net weight
              0.2832  kg
              Gross weight
              1.077  kg
              Tare weight
              0.7938  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71144 5

            • Inner Carton

              Length
              18.3  cm
              Width
              8  cm
              Height
              6.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.0354  kg
              Gross weight
              0.1135  kg
              Tare weight
              0.0781  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71144 2

