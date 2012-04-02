Search terms

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3590GY/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3590GY/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Extra bass

      The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and a compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits

            Extra bass

            Compact earphones with soft caps

            • Grey
            Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

            Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

            Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

            Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

            The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

            To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

            Technical Specifications

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.1186  kg
              Height
              6  cm
              Length
              18.1  cm
              Net weight
              0.0342  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.0844  kg
              Width
              8.1  cm
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71373 6

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              1.1128  kg
              Height
              13.6  cm
              Length
              37.4  cm
              Net weight
              0.2736  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              0.8392  kg
              Width
              17.4  cm
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71373 9

            • Packaging dimensions

              Number of products included
              1
              Depth
              2.6  cm
              Gross weight
              0.027  kg
              Height
              17.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.0114  kg
              Tare weight
              0.0156  kg
              Width
              5  cm
              EAN
              69 23410 71373 2
              Packaging type
              Blister
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated

            • Sound

              Frequency response
              12 - 23,500  Hz
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              20  mW
              Sensitivity
              103  dB
              Type
              Dynamic
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              1.16  cm
              Height
              1.4  cm
              Weight
              0.01  kg
              Width
              2  cm

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • 3 sizes of ear caps transparent

