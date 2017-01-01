Other items in the box
- 3 sizes of ear caps transparent
Extra bass
The ultra small in-ear headphone design with soft caps for comfort and a compact fit. With small, efficient speakers for dynamic bass and clear sound. See all benefits
In-Ear Headphones
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Connectivity
Sound
