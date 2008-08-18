Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3600/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Easy wear Easy wear Easy wear
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3600/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Easy wear

      Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        In-Ear Headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Easy wear

        Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

        Easy wear

        Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          In-Ear Headphones

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Easy wear

          Neckstrap-style headphones with convenient quick release mechanism. The 15 mm speakers and soft ear cushions ensure easy, comfortable use for long periods, while the ultra-soft neckstrap is ideal for carrying all compact audio players.

          Similar products

          See all In-ear and ear-bud

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            In-Ear Headphones

            In-Ear Headphones

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Easy wear

            Neckstrap style for maximum convenience

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Quick release neckstrap for easy disconnection

            The quick release neckstrap includes a safety mechanism that automatically releases when the MP3 player is strongly pulled. This also makes it a convenient way to remove the neckstrap.

            Easy Twist and Release clip for fast player detachment

            The easy-to-use Twist and Release clip provides a simple and fast way to connect and disconnect the MP3 player from the neckstrap. Simply twist the clip and the MP3 player is released.

            The sliding locks keep the cables neat and tidy

            Sliding locks keep the cables together keeping them neat, secure and tangle-free. The sliding lock in the middle can adjust the size of the necklace strap for an enhanced secure fit.

            Acoustic vents for well-balanced, realistic sound

            Acoustic vents allow air to flow through the ear speaker; this helps to balance the high tones and bass, creating a more rounded and realistic listening experience.

            Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Ultra-soft strap material for extra wearing comfort

            The ultra-soft strap is made from durable cotton, which has a soft touch to the skin, making it pleasant to wear.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Voice coil
              copper
              Frequency response
              12 - 22,000  Hz
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              106  dB
              Speaker diameter
              15  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              0.3  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              copper

            • Packaging dimensions

              EAN
              87 10895 91347 8
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Blister
              Depth
              3  cm
              Gross weight
              0.064  kg
              Height
              22  cm
              Net weight
              0.017  kg
              Tare weight
              0.047  kg
              Width
              10  cm

            • Outer Carton

              EAN
              87 10895 91349 2
              Number of consumer packages
              96
              Gross weight
              9.46  kg
              Height
              48  cm
              Length
              47.7  cm
              Net weight
              1.632  kg
              Tare weight
              7.828  kg
              Width
              39.8  cm

            • Inner Carton

              EAN
              87 10895 91348 5
              Number of consumer packages
              6
              Gross weight
              0.542  kg
              Height
              11.3  cm
              Length
              23.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.384  kg
              Tare weight
              0.158  kg
              Width
              18.5  cm

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • Quick release

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Awards

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.