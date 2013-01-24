Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3620/00
      Bubbles of fun!

      Philips Bubbles headphones are the perfect sweet spot for bundles of fun and a burst of colour with your music. And what better way to enjoy your songs on the go than plugging into the same thumping beat with a friend on a single MP3 player?

        Bubbles of fun!

        Music for sharing

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

        The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

        iPhone compatible design for enjoying music on iPhone

        Because the 3.5 mm plug of the headphones is iPhone compatible, you can also use the headphones to listen to your favourite tunes on your iPhone.

        Music sharing adapter allows you to share your music

        The adapter allows two headphones to be plugged into the same audio source simultaneously for music sharing

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Soft and lightweight materials provide comfort

        Made from materials that are extremely soft and lightweight, these headphones are extremely comfortable and give you hours of greater listening pleasure

        Vibrant colours make these headphones trendy

        Choose from fuchsia pink, lime green or ice blue ear buds to pump out your music. The Bubbles headphones also sport a unique bubbly shape and transparent wave design on the body to hike up the fun factor

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass

        Mini lead keeper for managing the excess lead

        The mini lead keeper allows you to manage the excess lead for better wearing comfort. An open hook on the slider enables you to secure the cable to the music player for neater storage once the cable has been wound up around the device

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          16 - 22,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12.73  cm
          Width
          10.21  cm
          Depth
          3.82  cm
          Net weight
          0.0216  kg
          Gross weight
          0.043  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0214  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          55.3  cm
          Width
          28.7  cm
          Height
          60.5  cm
          Net weight
          2.0736  kg
          Gross weight
          7.7774  kg
          Tare weight
          5.7038  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          27.2  cm
          Width
          13.2  cm
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.1296  kg
          Gross weight
          0.4203  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2907  kg

