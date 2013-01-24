Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3682/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Music colours Music colours Music colours
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE3682/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Music colours

      Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £20.43
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Music colours

      Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

      Music colours

      Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £20.43
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headphones

      Music colours

      Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Music colours

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Comfy, hybrid earcaps for exceptional comfort

        With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for prolonged listening enjoyment.

        Cord slider for tidy cable management

        A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps the cable tidy when wound around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to ensure the cables are always tangle-free after storage.

        Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

        To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Closed type design blocks out ambient noise

        Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53019 8
          Gross weight
          0.3324  kg
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Length
          30.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.0636  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          0.2688  kg
          Width
          11.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 53022 8
          Gross weight
          1.58  kg
          Height
          14.7  cm
          Length
          31.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.2544  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.3256  kg
          Width
          24.3  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 12581 52378 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.042  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Net weight
          0.0106  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0314  kg
          Width
          5.2  cm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          10 - 23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Type
          Dynamic

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Caps
        • Carrying case

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item