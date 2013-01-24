Other items in the box
Music colours
Transparent housing provides a colour mix in-ear headphones. The ergonomic design conforms to your ear shape for the best fit, and the small efficient speakers give a precise sound and extra bass performance. Great for long hours of comfortable listening.
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.
Ultra small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours listening.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
With soft inner and softer outer layers, these earcaps are more comfortable to wear for prolonged listening enjoyment.
A mini cord slider allows you to adjust the length of the cable and keeps the cable tidy when wound around the device. Also, slide the cord slider towards the earpieces to ensure the cables are always tangle-free after storage.
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.
Sounds around you are perfectly blocked out while the sound from the headphone is kept in a sealed chamber for perfect quality. This makes the headphones ideal for monitoring during live music or recording sessions.
