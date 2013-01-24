Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Cushioned comfort
Rubbery earpieces made of silicone with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality ear bud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphone protection. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cushioned comfort
Rubbery earpieces made of silicone with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality ear bud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphone protection. See all benefits
Cushioned comfort
Rubbery earpieces made of silicone with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality ear bud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphone protection. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cushioned comfort
Rubbery earpieces made of silicone with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality ear bud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphone protection. See all benefits
In-Ear Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
With the in-line control, you can easily turn the volume up/down, jump to the previous/next track, fast forward/rewind, play and pause your iPod. It allows single-handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Air between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions