    SHE4507/10
      Cushioned comfort

      Cushioned comfort

Rubbery earpieces made of silicone with air cushioned caps fit into your ears comfortably. High-quality ear bud headphones with heavy bass come with in-cord volume control and carrying case for headphone protection.

        Cushioned comfort

        Comfort plus: made for iPod control

        • White
        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Control your iPod at the tips of your fingers

        With the in-line control, you can easily turn the volume up/down, jump to the previous/next track, fast forward/rewind, play and pause your iPod. It allows single-handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

        Air between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

        13.5 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

        Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver undistorted sound, an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

        Comfort is enhanced for long-term use

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Twin vents balance the high sounds and bass tones

        Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Frequency response
          12 - 23,500  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.5 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Inner Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55756 0
          Gross weight
          0.277  kg
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.135  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.142  kg
          Width
          10.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 12581 55752 2
          Gross weight
          2.563  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          39.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.08  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.483  kg
          Width
          23.2  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70482 2
          Gross weight
          0.074  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.045  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.029  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5  cm
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Weight
          0.045  kg
          Width
          6.5  cm

