    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE4600/00
      Enhanced bass

With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberised soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting.

        Enhanced bass

        With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberised soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits

        Enhanced bass

        With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberised soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting. See all benefits

          Enhanced bass

          With 15 mm speakers and bass beat vent, these earbud headphones are valued for enhanced bass performance. Airy rubberised soft body provides a comfortable, secure fit inside your ears. 3 sizes of interchangeable earbud for custom fitting.

            Enhanced bass

            Comfortable fitting with changeable cushioned caps

            • Black
            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Air cushioned caps for superb cushioning comfort

            Air between the cap and the driver gives you a soft feel like a pillow as it reduces the pressure on your ears.

            Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

            Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

            Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              18–22,000  Hz
              Impedance
              32  ohm
              Maximum power input
              30  mW
              Sensitivity
              107  dB
              Speaker diameter
              15  mm
              Type
              Dynamic
              Voice coil
              CCAW

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              nickel plated
              Type of cable
              copper

            • Packaging dimensions

              Height
              17.3  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Depth
              2.5  cm
              Net weight
              0.0134  kg
              Gross weight
              0.0592  kg
              Tare weight
              0.0458  kg
              EAN
              69 23410 71659 7
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Soother
              Depth
              1,0  inch
              Gross weight
              0.131  lb
              Height
              6.8  inch
              Net weight
              0.030  lb
              Tare weight
              0.101  lb
              Type of shelf placement
              Soother
              Width
              3.7  inch

            • Outer Carton

              Length
              35.8  cm
              Width
              21.5  cm
              Height
              18.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.3216  kg
              Gross weight
              1.99  kg
              Tare weight
              1.6684  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71659 4
              Gross weight
              4.387  lb
              Height
              7.2  inch
              Length
              14.1  inch
              Net weight
              0.709  lb
              Tare weight
              3.678  lb
              Width
              8.5  inch

            • Inner Carton

              Length
              10.5  cm
              Width
              8.8  cm
              Height
              16.9  cm
              Net weight
              0.0402  kg
              Gross weight
              0.2218  kg
              Tare weight
              0.1816  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71659 1
              Gross weight
              0.489  lb
              Height
              6.7  inch
              Length
              4.1  inch
              Net weight
              0.089  lb
              Tare weight
              0.400  lb
              Width
              3.5  inch

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              1.4  cm
              Depth
              0.6  inch
              Height
              2.5  cm
              Height
              1,0  inch
              Weight
              0.0118  kg
              Weight
              0.026  lb
              Width
              0.8  inch
              Width
              2  cm

