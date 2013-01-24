Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE7000RD/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Extra Bass Extra Bass Extra Bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE7000RD/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Extra Bass

      Headphones with micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra Bass

      Headphones with micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

      Extra Bass

      Headphones with micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      In-Ear Headphones

      Extra Bass

      Headphones with micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Extra Bass

        Compact Fit

        • In-ear
        • Red
        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

        Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

        Ultra-small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours of listening.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables may tangle if not stored carefully. This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          19 - 21 000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohms
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          25 mW
          Sensitivity
          107 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW

        • Design

          Colour
          Red

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.1605  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72020 8
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1245  kg
          Width
          7  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.514  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72020 1
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.226  kg
          Width
          16  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 72020 4
          Gross weight
          0.0445  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.012  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Display
          Tare weight
          0.0325  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.5  cm
          Height
          5.5  cm
          Weight
          0.012  kg
          Width
          5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item