      Compact fit

      With micro-efficient speakers for strong bass and clear sound. An ultra-small in-ear design for compact fit, great for long hours of comfortable listening. Anti-tangle sliders, an ideal cable management solution to prevent cable tangling. See all benefits

            Compact fit

            • White
            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

            Anti-tangle slider

            Anti-tangle slider

            When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables may tangle if not stored carefully. This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

            Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

            Small efficient speakers reproduce precise sound with bass

            Small efficient speakers for Philips earphones ensure an exact fit and deliver precise sound with powerful bass, ideal for your listening enjoyment.

            Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

            Ultra-small for snug comfy in-ear fit

            Ultra-small, lightweight in-ear design for best fit in smaller ears, for many hours of listening.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

            The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Frequency response
              10 - 23,500  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohms
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              105 dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6 mm

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Gross weight
              0.1605  kg
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71007 0
              Height
              10.5  cm
              Length
              18  cm
              Net weight
              0.036  kg
              Tare weight
              0.1245  kg
              Width
              7  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Gross weight
              1,514  kg
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71007 3
              Height
              25  cm
              Length
              38  cm
              Net weight
              0.288  kg
              Tare weight
              1.226  kg
              Width
              16  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              2  cm
              Height
              17.5  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              EAN
              69 23410 71007 6
              Number of products included
              1
              Gross weight
              0.0445  kg
              Net weight
              0.012  kg
              Packaging type
              Soother
              Tare weight
              0.0325  kg
              Type of shelf placement
              Soother

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              1.5  cm
              Height
              5.5  cm
              Weight
              0.012  kg
              Width
              5  cm

