    CitiScape In-Ear Headphones

    SHE7055PP/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Clear natural sound Clear natural sound Clear natural sound
    • Play Pause

      CitiScape In-Ear Headphones

      SHE7055PP/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Clear natural sound

      Add zest to your life with CitiScape Indies' urban-cool colours, inspired by the most vibrant cities and hoods. Soft, noise-isolating ear caps seal in the amazingly clear sound and dynamic bass for a comfy and immersive experience.

        Clear natural sound

        Add zest to your life with CitiScape Indies' urban-cool colours, inspired by the most vibrant cities and hoods. Soft, noise-isolating ear caps seal in the amazingly clear sound and dynamic bass for a comfy and immersive experience. See all benefits

        Clear natural sound

        Add zest to your life with CitiScape Indies' urban-cool colours, inspired by the most vibrant cities and hoods. Soft, noise-isolating ear caps seal in the amazingly clear sound and dynamic bass for a comfy and immersive experience. See all benefits

          Clear natural sound

          Add zest to your life with CitiScape Indies' urban-cool colours, inspired by the most vibrant cities and hoods. Soft, noise-isolating ear caps seal in the amazingly clear sound and dynamic bass for a comfy and immersive experience. See all benefits

            CitiScape In-Ear Headphones

            CitiScape In-Ear Headphones

            Clear natural sound

            with anti-tangle flat cable

            • CitiScape collection
            • In-ear
            • Purple
            Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

            Switch from music to phone calls with built-in microphone

            Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It's a breeze staying connected with your music — and with the people who matter most to you.

            Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for a perfect fit

            Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for a perfect fit

            Your CitiScape in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of ear caps so you can treat your ears to a perfect fit. The ear caps come in 3 sizes, from small to large, and they're all stylish yet superbly comfortable.

            Flat anti-tangle cable with slider to keep you tangle-free

            Flat anti-tangle cable with slider to keep you tangle-free

            Finely tuned 9-mm drivers deliver clear sound and dynamic bass

            Finely tuned 9-mm drivers deliver clear sound and dynamic bass

            Noise-isolating ear caps to block out the city noise

            Noise-isolating ear caps to block out the city noise

            Rubberised cable relief enhances durability

            Rubberised cable relief enhances durability to help extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber where the cable connects the ear shell protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Closed
              Diaphragm
              PET
              Frequency response
              19 - 21 000  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Type
              Dynamic
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Sensitivity
              107  dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm
              Maximum power input
              25  mW

            • Design

              Colour
              Purple

            • Connectivity

              Microphone
              Built-in microphone
              Type of cable
              OFC
              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated

            • Packaging dimensions

              Height
              17.5  cm
              Height
              6.9  inch
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Width
              3.7  inch
              Depth
              2  cm
              Depth
              0.8  inch
              Net weight
              0.013  kg
              Net weight
              0.029  lb
              Gross weight
              0.0502  kg
              Gross weight
              0.111  lb
              Tare weight
              0.0372  kg
              Tare weight
              0.082  lb
              EAN
              69 23410 71911 6
              Type of shelf placement
              Soother
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Soother

            • Outer Carton

              Length
              38  cm
              Length
              150  inch
              Width
              16  cm
              Width
              6.3  inch
              Height
              25  cm
              Height
              9.8  inch
              Net weight
              0.312  kg
              Net weight
              0.688  lb
              Gross weight
              1.73  kg
              Gross weight
              3.814  lb
              Tare weight
              1.418  kg
              Tare weight
              3.126  lb
              GTIN
              1 69 23410 71911 3
              Number of consumer packages
              24

            • Inner Carton

              Length
              18  cm
              Length
              7.1  inch
              Width
              7  cm
              Width
              2.8  inch
              Height
              10.5  cm
              Height
              4.1  inch
              Net weight
              0.039  kg
              Net weight
              0.086  lb
              Gross weight
              0.182  kg
              Gross weight
              0.401  lb
              Tare weight
              0.143  kg
              Tare weight
              0.315  lb
              GTIN
              2 69 23410 71911 0
              Number of consumer packages
              3

            • Product dimensions

              Width
              2.2  cm
              Width
              0.9  inch
              Height
              2.4  cm
              Height
              0.9  inch
              Depth
              1.2  cm
              Depth
              0.5  inch
              Weight
              0.0127  kg
              Weight
              0.028  lb

