      Turbo Bass

      High-quality in-ear headphones with turbo-charged bass

            Turbo Bass

            In-ear headphone with turbo-charged bass

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

            Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

            By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

            Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Turbo Bass gives you superb deep and dynamic bass tones

            The unique bass wave design "turbo-charges" the low tones by directing them towards your ears. The result is a fantastically realistic and more involved experience.

            Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

            This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

            This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              8–24,000  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              108 dB
              Speaker diameter
              15 mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              Two-parallel, asymmetric
              Cable length
              0.6 m + 0.6 m
              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Finishing of connector
              24k Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.53  kg
              Height
              11.3  cm
              Length
              23.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.372  kg
              Tare weight
              0.158  kg
              Width
              18.5  cm

            • Outer Box

              Gross weight
              9.44  kg
              Height
              48  cm
              Length
              48  cm
              Net weight
              1.728  kg
              Tare weight
              7.712  kg
              Width
              40  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              2.9  cm
              Gross weight
              0.062  kg
              Height
              22  cm
              Net weight
              0.018  kg
              Tare weight
              0.044  kg
              Width
              9.9  cm

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • Split cable (black)

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

