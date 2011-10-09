Search terms

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE8000WT/10
    Pump up the bass
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE8000WT/10
      Pump up the bass

      SHE8000WT/10 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable withstands pulling for durability and comes with a non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort.

        Pump up the bass

        SHE8000WT/10 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable withstands pulling for durability and comes with a non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

        Pump up the bass

        SHE8000WT/10 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable withstands pulling for durability and comes with a non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

          Pump up the bass

          SHE8000WT/10 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable withstands pulling for durability and comes with a non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

            Pump up the bass

            Non-slip grip for easy fit

            Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

            Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

            Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

            Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

            Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

            The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

            Anti-tangle slider

            Anti-tangle slider

            When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

            Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

            You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

            The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Semi-closed
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              8 - -24,000  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Type
              Dynamic
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Sensitivity
              102  dB
              Speaker diameter
              10  mm
              Maximum power input
              30  mW

            • Connectivity

              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Type of cable
              OFC
              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated

