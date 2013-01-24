Home
      -{discount-value}

      Pump up the bass

      SHE8000/10 headphone with tiny, extra-quality speakers for rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft silicone caps for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

        Pump up the bass

        Non-slip grip for easy fit

        • Black
        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          8 - -24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

