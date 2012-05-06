  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headset

    SHE8005/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Pump up the bass Pump up the bass Pump up the bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headset

      SHE8005/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Pump up the bass

      SHE8005/00 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.00

      In-Ear Headset

      Pump up the bass

      SHE8005/00 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

      Pump up the bass

      SHE8005/00 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.00

      In-Ear Headset

      Pump up the bass

      SHE8005/00 headphones with tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver deep bass and crystal clear sound. An integrated cable relief withstands pulling for durability. Non-slip grip for easy fit. Extra-soft hybrid silicone caps for comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In-ear and ear-bud

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headset

        In-Ear Headset

        Total:

        Pump up the bass

        For your mobile phone with volume control

        • 10-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        In-line remote for volume and call control

        In-line remote for volume and call control

        Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset, control is at your fingertips!

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

        Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          8–24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Compatible with:
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm, Sony Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          15  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0144  kg
          Gross weight
          0.05291  kg
          Tare weight
          0.03851  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71469 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.117  lb
          Height
          5.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.032  lb
          Tare weight
          0.085  lb
          Width
          3.7  inch
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37  cm
          Width
          22  cm
          Height
          18.7  cm
          Net weight
          0.3456  kg
          Gross weight
          1.813  kg
          Tare weight
          1.4674  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Gross weight
          3.997  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71469 9
          Height
          7.4  inch
          Length
          14.6  inch
          Net weight
          0.762  lb
          Tare weight
          3.235  lb
          Width
          8.7  inch

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17.4  cm
          Width
          8.5  cm
          Height
          17  cm
          Net weight
          0.0864  kg
          Gross weight
          0.4069  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3205  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          0.897  lb
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 71469 6
          Height
          6.7  inch
          Length
          6.9  inch
          Net weight
          0.19  lb
          Tare weight
          0.707  lb
          Width
          3.3  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Depth
          0.5  inch
          Height
          0.9  inch
          Height
          2.2  cm
          Weight
          0.0135  kg
          Weight
          0.030  lb
          Width
          0.8  inch
          Width
          2.15  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.