Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-Ear Headset

    SHE8005/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Pump up the bass Pump up the bass Pump up the bass
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headset

      SHE8005/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Pump up the bass

      With tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.75
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headset

      Pump up the bass

      With tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Pump up the bass

      With tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £35.75
      Find similar products

      In-Ear Headset

      Pump up the bass

      With tiny, extra-quality speakers that deliver rich, deep bass and crystal clear sound. The integrated mic picks up your voice clearly. In-line remote for volume and call control for added convenience. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-Ear Headset

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Pump up the bass

        For your mobile phone

        • 10-mm drivers/semi-closed back
        • In-ear
        In-line remote for volume and call control

        In-line remote for volume and call control

        Want to change the volume? Accept or reject a call? The remote features volume and call controls. With this headset, control is at your fingertips!

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo bass air vents for deepest and richest bass

        Turbo Bass air vents allow air movement for high-fidelity reproduction of the deepest and richest bass.

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        Ultra-soft silicone caps sit comfortably in your ears

        The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.

        Anti-tangle slider

        Anti-tangle slider

        When storing your headphones there is a risk that the cables tangle if not stored carefully.This makes it a hassle to store the headphones and get them ready for listening. Simply slide the anti-tangle slider towards the earpieces to keep the two earpiece cables neatly together and to minimise the risk of the cables tangling.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

        Sensitive and sleek mic for picking up your voice clearly

        Sensitive and sleek microphone for picking up your voice clearly

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

        Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

        The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          8–24,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Compatible with:
          Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm, Sony Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.4  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Depth
          3.2  cm
          Net weight
          0.0132  kg
          Gross weight
          0.0622  kg
          Tare weight
          0.049  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 70899 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          41.8  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm
          Height
          17.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.3168  kg
          Gross weight
          2.017  kg
          Tare weight
          1.7002  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59520 3
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          19.8  cm
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0792  kg
          Gross weight
          0.448  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3688  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 59522 7
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item