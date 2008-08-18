Search terms

    In ear headphones

    SHE8500/00
      In ear headphones

      SHE8500/00
      Extra Bass

In-ear headphones for superb sound. Ultra small quality speakers and choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a snug fit that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.

        Extra Bass

            Extra Bass

            Noise isolation

            • Noise isolation
            3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

            3 interchangeable rubber caps for optimal fit in all ears

            With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

            Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

            The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

            Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

            This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

            Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

            This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Semi-closed
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              Copper
              Diaphragm
              PET
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              30  mW
              Sensitivity
              102  dB
              Speaker diameter
              10  mm
              Type
              Dynamic
              Frequency response
              8 - 24 500  Hz

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, asymmetric
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              chrome-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • 3 sizes of ear caps
            • Case

