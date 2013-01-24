Home
    Headphones

    SHE9050WT/00
      High-Precision Sound

      Urban chic goes pop-mod with the CitiScape Jetts' edgy graphic-printed flat cable. Finely tuned 9 mm drivers deliver precision sound and rich bass while ergonomic sound tubes and custom-fit ear-caps ensure personalised comfort and style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones

      High-Precision Sound

      High-Precision Sound

      Urban chic goes pop-mod with the CitiScape Jetts' edgy graphic-printed flat cable. Finely tuned 9 mm drivers deliver precision sound and rich bass while ergonomic sound tubes and custom-fit ear-caps ensure personalised comfort and style. See all benefits

        High-Precision Sound

        Printed flat cable plus acoustics chamber

        • 8.6-mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear
        • Soft ear caps
        • Flat cable
        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for your perfect fit

        Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for your perfect fit

        Your CitiScape in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of ear caps so you can treat your ears to a perfect fit. The ear caps come in 3 sizes, from small to large, and they're all stylish yet superbly comfortable.

        Ergonomic oval sound tubes for a comfortable fit

        Ergonomic oval sound tubes for a comfortable fit

        Based on extensive research and designed to fit any ear, the ergonomic oval shape of the sound tube ensures an optimum and comfortable fit.

        Finely tuned 9 mm premium drivers for high precision sound

        Finely tuned 9 mm premium drivers for high precision sound

        Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 9 mm premium drivers. Your CitiScape in-ear headphones are carefully engineered to deliver high precision sound, whatever music you're listening to.

        Noise-isolating ear caps to block out the city noise

        Noise-isolating ear caps to block out the city noise

        Noise isolating ear caps block out environmental noise, allowing you to immerse in pure music enjoyment.

        Efficient acoustic chamber for enhanced bass performance

        The efficient acoustic chamber system is structured specifically as a maximised space for sound waves to move about freely. As a result, you get to enjoy a much more dynamic sound performance.

        Reinforced rubberised cable relief for enhanced durability

        To help extend the life of your headphones, a soft protective rubber protects the connection where the cable meets ear shell casing. This prevents damage through repeated bending.

        Graphic-printed flat cable keeps you tangle-free

        Urban-chic graphic prints on a smart flat cable keeps you on-trend and tangle-free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 - 25,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Maximum power input
          30  mW

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.2341  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 23410 72281 3
          Height
          10.5  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.0519  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.1822  kg
          Width
          8.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.11  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72281 6
          Height
          18.6  cm
          Length
          38  cm
          Net weight
          0.4152  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          1.6948  kg
          Width
          22  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Depth
          2.7  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 72281 9
          Gross weight
          0.0613  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0173  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.044  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.25  cm
          Height
          2.2  cm
          Weight
          0.0146  kg
          Width
          2.1  cm

