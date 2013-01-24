Search terms
High-Precision Sound
Urban chic goes pop-mod with the CitiScape Jetts' edgy graphic-printed flat cable. Finely tuned 9 mm drivers deliver precision sound and rich bass while ergonomic sound tubes and custom-fit ear-caps ensure personalised comfort and style. See all benefits
Your CitiScape in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of ear caps so you can treat your ears to a perfect fit. The ear caps come in 3 sizes, from small to large, and they're all stylish yet superbly comfortable.
Based on extensive research and designed to fit any ear, the ergonomic oval shape of the sound tube ensures an optimum and comfortable fit.
Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 9 mm premium drivers. Your CitiScape in-ear headphones are carefully engineered to deliver high precision sound, whatever music you're listening to.
Noise isolating ear caps block out environmental noise, allowing you to immerse in pure music enjoyment.
The efficient acoustic chamber system is structured specifically as a maximised space for sound waves to move about freely. As a result, you get to enjoy a much more dynamic sound performance.
To help extend the life of your headphones, a soft protective rubber protects the connection where the cable meets ear shell casing. This prevents damage through repeated bending.
Urban-chic graphic prints on a smart flat cable keeps you on-trend and tangle-free.
Sound
Design
Connectivity
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions