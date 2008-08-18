Search terms

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra sound Ultra sound Ultra sound
      -{discount-value}

      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE9500/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra sound

      Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.

      +

        In-Ear Headphones

        Ultra sound

        Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.

        Ultra sound

        Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.

        +

          In-Ear Headphones

          Ultra sound

          Revel in the ultra sound performance of the SHE 9500. With its exceptionally snug fit and powerful Neodymium speaker drivers you can enjoy the most outstanding sound performance an in-ear headphone can deliver.

            Ultra sound

            3 cap sizes for optimal fit

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

            With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume

            The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favourite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings and also benefit from a longer battery life.

            Neodymium magnet enhances bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

            By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

            24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

            You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

            Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

            This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

            Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

            This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

            Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

            The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

            Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

            This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

            This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              6 — 23 500  Hz
              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Maximum power input
              50 mW
              Sensitivity
              102 dB
              Speaker diameter
              10 mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              Two-parallel, asymmetric
              Cable length
              0.6 m + 0.6 m
              Connector
              3.5 mm stereo
              Finishing of connector
              24k Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Accessories

              Carrying case
              Yes
              Extension cable
              Yes

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.572  kg
              Height
              11.3  cm
              Length
              23.3  cm
              Net weight
              0.414  kg
              Tare weight
              0.158  kg
              Width
              18.5  cm

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              10.397  kg
              Height
              49.2  cm
              Length
              48.8  cm
              Net weight
              9.144  kg
              Tare weight
              1.253  kg
              Width
              39.8  cm

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              3  cm
              Gross weight
              0.069  kg
              Height
              22  cm
              Net weight
              0.022  kg
              Tare weight
              0.047  kg
              Width
              10  cm

            What's in the box?

            Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

            Other items in the box

            • 3 sizes of ear caps
            • Case
            • Stopper
            • Split cable (black)

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

