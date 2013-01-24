Other items in the box
- 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
- Split cable (white)
- Case
- Stopper
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Premium sound
In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Premium sound
In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.
Premium sound
In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Premium sound
In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.
In-Ear Headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.
The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.
This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.
This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.
This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.
This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions