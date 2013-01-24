Home
    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9501/00
      In-ear headphones for pure, premium sound. Ultra-small speakers and a choice of 3 cap sizes deliver the sound closer to the ear while also creating a perfect in-ear seal that blocks external noise. Choice of cap size also ensures comfortable fit.

        Premium sound

        3 cap sizes for optimal fit

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

        A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

        Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for a high-intensity listening experience.

        Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

        24 k gold-plated plug ensures an ultra-reliable connection

        You can rest assured that the precious metal gold finishing on the plug will give you a more reliable connection for better quality audio.

        Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

        The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

        Ergonomically shaped headphone enhances user comfort

        This headphone is designed around the shape of your ear for extra comfort and more enjoyment during longer periods of listening.

        Asymmetric cable keeps the cable out the way

        This simple yet highly effective solution to cable tangling works effectively by enabling you to hang the cable behind your neck instead of under your chin.

        Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

        This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

        Split cable enables convenient remote control connection

        This standard cable has a 3.5 mm socket on one end and a 3.5 mm plug on the other for extending your freedom of movement with headphones.

        A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          6 — 23 500  Hz
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Maximum power input
          50  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          10  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, asymmetric
          Cable length
          0.6 m + 0.6 m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Included
          transport case
          Extension cable
          1.2  m

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.572  kg
          Height
          11.3  cm
          Length
          23.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.132  kg
          Tare weight
          0.44  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          9.92  kg
          Height
          48  cm
          Length
          47.7  cm
          Net weight
          2.112  kg
          Tare weight
          7.808  kg
          Width
          40  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.069  kg
          Height
          22  cm
          Net weight
          0.022  kg
          Tare weight
          0.047  kg
          Width
          10  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 pairs of ear buds (S, M, L)
        • Split cable (white)
        • Case
        • Stopper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

