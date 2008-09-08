Search terms

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE9550/00
      In-Ear Headphones

      SHE9550/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Rich bass

      Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.

        In-Ear Headphones

        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Rich bass

          In-Ear Headphones

          You will recieve

          Rich bass

            Rich bass

            Deep, powerful sound

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            Durable Flexi-Grip makes a strong flexible connection

            The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.

            Cable winder simplifies cable storage and length adjustment

            A neat solution for storing the cable and adjusting its length for maximum convenience. The earphones clip onto it too.

            Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

            Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

            Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

            You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

            Ergonomic Angled Acoustic design ensures a natural fit

            The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.

            A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

            The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

            3 sizes of ultra-soft silicone caps ensure an ideal fit

            Available in three different sizes (small, medium and large), the interchangeable ear caps ensure a personalised fit for each individual user. They are also made from ultra-soft silicone to provide the utmost comfort for prolonged listening.

            Soft silicone cushions fit gently in your ears

            With their soft silicone cushions that fit gently in your ears, they provide hours of wearing comfort

            Acoustics vent control low frequencies for deep clean bass

            An acoustic vent is a tiny hole in the earpiece that allows airflow through the speaker, controlling low frequencies, to create deep and clean bass sounds.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              Semi-open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              CCAW
              Diaphragm
              Mylar dome
              Frequency response
              6 — 23 500  Hz
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              50  mW
              Sensitivity
              105  dB
              Speaker diameter
              8.6  mm
              Type
              Dynamic

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              symmetrical
              Cable length
              1.2  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              Gold-plated
              Type of cable
              OFC

            • Packaging dimensions

              Height
              17.9  cm
              Width
              10.2  cm
              Depth
              3.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.026  kg
              Gross weight
              0.0765  kg
              Tare weight
              0.0505  kg
              EAN
              87 12581 44395 5
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Blister

            • Outer Carton

              Length
              73  cm
              Width
              48.6  cm
              Height
              50.4  cm
              Net weight
              2.496  kg
              Gross weight
              7.344  kg
              Tare weight
              4.848  kg
              EAN
              87 12581 44403 7
              Number of consumer packages
              96

            • Inner Carton

              Length
              17.7  cm
              Width
              12.4  cm
              Height
              23.2  cm
              Net weight
              0.156  kg
              Gross weight
              0.459  kg
              Tare weight
              0.303  kg
              EAN
              87 12581 44402 0
              Number of consumer packages
              6

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • she9550 3 sizes of ear caps
            • she9550 strap black

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

