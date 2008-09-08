Other items in the box
- she9550 3 sizes of ear caps
- she9550 strap black
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Rich bass
Front acoustics vent provides deep and powerful bass along with an angled acoustics pipe design, which ensures comfortable fit. Included cable winder for hanging onto bags and belts conveniently.
In-Ear Headphones
Total:
The soft flexi-grip material that the body of the headphone is sheathed in enhances its performance and extends its durability. It protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise could occur due to repeated bending of the headphone body from frequent contact with the user's fingertips when being put on and removed.
A neat solution for storing the cable and adjusting its length for maximum convenience. The earphones clip onto it too.
Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition
You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.
The design superiority of a slight 15-degree tilt in the Angled Acoustic model based on the anatomy of the human ear achieves a natural fit and supreme comfort.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Available in three different sizes (small, medium and large), the interchangeable ear caps ensure a personalised fit for each individual user. They are also made from ultra-soft silicone to provide the utmost comfort for prolonged listening.
With their soft silicone cushions that fit gently in your ears, they provide hours of wearing comfort
An acoustic vent is a tiny hole in the earpiece that allows airflow through the speaker, controlling low frequencies, to create deep and clean bass sounds.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.