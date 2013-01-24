Home
    SHE9757/10
      Designed specifically with comfort in mind, these headphones have a gel body that moulds gently to the shape of your ear shell. The angled design delivers precision directed sound with a perfect seal so you experience pure sound immersion.

      In-Ear Headphones

Total comfort

Designed specifically with comfort in mind, these headphones have a gel body that moulds gently to the shape of your ear shell. The angled design delivers precision directed sound with a perfect seal so you experience pure sound immersion.

        Total comfort

        Comfort plus: made for iPod control

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ears

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, there is sure to be a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Control your iPod at the tips of your fingers

        With the in-line control, you can easily turn the volume up/down, jump to the previous/next track, fast forward/rewind, play and pause your iPod. It allows single-handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Gel body headphones for best in comfort

        Designed specifically with comfort in mind, using soft gel materials for a headphone body that moulds gently to the shape of your ear shell.

        Ergonomic in-ear design for the best comfort and snug fit

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is ergonomically designed according to the anatomy of the human ear canal. It fits in the ear so snugly and comfortably that you can put it on and simply forget about it.

        Super soft rubber caps for sensational comfort

        The ultra-soft rubber material on the rubber caps is sensational to the touch and adapts effortlessly to your ear. In-ear headphones have never been this comfortable.

        Angled Acoustic Pipe channels directional and precise sound

        Angled Acoustic Pipe is designed according to the curvature of the human ear canal so that sound waves from the speaker are directed precisely to your ear drum with the highest definition

        Exceptional noise isolation for quality sound at low volume

        You don't have to turn up the volume in noisy places any more. Angled Acoustic Pipe and the perfectly sealing ear buds cut off background noise significantly, delivering the same quality sound at a lower volume and with a longer battery life.

        High-performance speakers deliver booming sound and power

        The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output and delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

        Carry case protects your headphones when not in use

        This case is the most convenient way to look after your headphones and prevent the cable tangling when not in use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          5 - 23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.342  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0372  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3048  kg
          Width
          13  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 55755 3
          Number of consumer packages
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.436  kg
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Length
          36.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.2976  kg
          Tare weight
          3.1384  kg
          Width
          27.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 55751 5
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.093  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.0124  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0806  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          69 23410 70481 5
          Number of products included
          1

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps transparent
        • In line mic and remote
        • Case

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item